Check out the top hair trends by Darling Nigeria at Lagos Fashion Week

Nigeria’s leading hair extension manufacturers, Darling, were the official hair sponsors for the just concluded Lagos Fashion Week and they served major hair goals for the new fashion season.

True to their nature of celebrating the beauty of the African woman, Darling showcased the fusion of hair and fashion by creating trendy, high fashion hairstyles for each runway show at this year’s fashion week.

Spotted on and off the runway were spectacular hair styles; from extravagant braids to gorgeous cornrows, lush weaves to majestic afros as well as a variety of crotchet extensions.

Among the top trends spotted on the Lagos Fashion Week models, the sleek ponytails and Afros made multiple appearances during the shows and we can say that these are the hairstyles of the season. The ‘Slick back’ made a major comeback this season and frontals may have to relax as Designers like Bridget Awosika and Ejiro Amos Tafiri opted for these chic hairstyles achieved with Darling hair for their runway shows.

Darling’s goals since inception has been to create trendy and affordable hairstyles for all African women.

All the looks from fashion week can be achieved with Darlings hair formats – braids, weaves, crotches and naturals.