">Check out the top hair trends by Darling Nigeria at Lagos Fashion Week » YNaija

Check out the top hair trends by Darling Nigeria at Lagos Fashion Week

Nigeria’s leading hair extension manufacturers, Darling, were the official hair sponsors for the just concluded Lagos Fashion Week and they served major hair goals for the new fashion season.

True to their nature of celebrating the beauty of the African woman, Darling showcased the fusion of hair and fashion by creating trendy, high fashion hairstyles for each runway show at this year’s fashion week.

Spotted on and off the runway were spectacular hair styles; from extravagant braids to gorgeous cornrows, lush weaves to majestic afros as well as a variety of crotchet extensions.

Among the top trends spotted on the Lagos Fashion Week models, the sleek ponytails and Afros made multiple appearances during the shows and we can say that these are the hairstyles of the season. The ‘Slick back’ made a major comeback this season and frontals may have to relax as Designers like Bridget Awosika and Ejiro Amos Tafiri opted for these chic hairstyles achieved with Darling hair for their runway shows.

Darling’s goals since inception has been to create trendy and affordable hairstyles for all African women.

All the looks from fashion week can be achieved with Darlings hair formats – braids, weaves, crotches and naturals.

 

 

 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor November 8, 2019

The fun and exciting experience of Budweiser’s Viewing Parties

Since July, when Budweiser announced the signing of a multi-year deal with both English Premier League and LaLiga, the King ...

Op-Ed Editor November 8, 2019

Zenith Bank is back with ‘Style by Zenith 2.0’

Participate in the largest lifestyle event of 2019. Style By Zenith 2.0 promises to be 3 days of fun, bargain ...

Op-Ed Editor November 7, 2019

Union Bank hosted the Nigerian premiere of ‘The Lost Okoroshi’ and we have got pictures

Last weekend, Union Bank hosted the Nigerian premiere of The Lost Okoroshi at the IMAX Cinemas in Lekki, Lagos. The ...

Op-Ed Editor November 7, 2019

Terra Kulture to host Vesta Orchestra Afri-Classical Concert Series debut on November 13

Nigerian-based orchestra, The Vesta Orchestra is set to hold the first of a  four-part Afri-Classical series concert on Wednesday, 13th November 2019, ...

Op-Ed Editor November 7, 2019

BAP Productions to premiere ‘Man Enough’ in Lagos on November 10

‘Man Enough’, a stage play directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters under BAP Productions, is set to premiere at Terra Kulture, Victoria ...

Sponsor November 6, 2019

Glenfiddich unveils new expression “Glenfiddich Grand Cru” in Nigeria

The world’s most awarded single malt whisky, Glenfiddich, has unveiled a new addition to their robust whisky collection, Glenfiddich Grand ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail