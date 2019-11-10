Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Amamihe: Owning and Controlling Our Own Narrative – Chika Unigwe

It is said that wisdom is the beginning of knowledge, but I think that’s wrong. knowledge, self-knowledge is where wisdom starts. What is Igbo identity? As a storyteller and as one both interested and invested in words, I look for answers in language. To discover what a people hold dear, their worldview, we look for clues in their language: what words they deploy to say the things they do. For instance, my mother-in-law still doesn’t understand why I say ‘sorry’ for things that are not my fault.

On Lionheart’s Oscar ban: Is Nigerian English a Foreign Language – Kola Tubosun

So when Lionheart, a movie directed by Genevieve Nnaji, was disqualified for its Best International Feature Film category nomination at the Oscars because of an Academy rule that says “entries in the category must have ‘a predominantly non-English dialogue track’” — something that Lionheart lacks because its primary language was Nigerian English — it was worth asking again just how familiar American audiences are with creative works in the language to wield that rule with such ruthless certitude.

Zlatan Ibile & Burna Boy: The Nigerian Art of ‘Overdo’ – Joey Akan

You can spot the early stages of a partnership in Burna Boy and Zlatan Ibile. They both share overlapping traits; they are brash; they are swashbuckling; they enjoy a loyal fan base powering their releases with patronage; they can individually make great pop music. On ‘Killin dem,’ their gifts were combined to devastating effect. Burna Boy supplied the melody, while Zlatan’s adlibs and famous rap verse, led to what has become one of the most powerful songs of the Zanku era. ‘Killing Dem’ is peak Nigerian pop music. All the elements align to create a dominant record that’s found massive success

Asa’s Lucid is A Beautiful Album for The Broken Hearted – Michael Kolawole

Asa wrings out her bleeding heart on her fourth studio album, Lucid. Lamenting and telling us about her grief-stricken relationship, she reveals the pain of a dejected woman on the quest for vengeance and healing. The album is a thrill. It’s disjointed but when carefully listened to and mentally arranged, the songs will piece up and the album becomes a beautiful tale of an unrequited romantic relationship that hits the rocks.