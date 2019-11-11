">5 Things that Should Matter Today: 'The Burial of Kojo' makes history as Ghana's first Golden Globes entry » YNaija

5 Things that Should Matter Today: ‘The Burial of Kojo’ makes history as Ghana’s first Golden Globes entry

The Burial of Kojo, the directorial debut from Ghanaian Samuel “Blitz” Bazawuke, is officially in the running for a Golden Globe nomination. The recognition makes the film the first-ever from Ghana to be considered for a nomination. The film, which tells the story of two brothers through the eyes of a gifted girl who travels beautiful lands that exist between life and death, debuted on Netflix alongside a screening tour. Congrats to Bazawuke!

CJ Obasi’s Hello, Rain is now on Amazon Prime

John Boyega to star in upcoming Netflix thriller Rebel Ridge

This is according to Variety:

It’s no longer a crime to be gay in Botswana

UNICEF ranks Nigerian as world’s number two in child marriage

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that Nigeria has the second largest number of child brides in the world, with 23 million girls and women married out as children in the country, thereby ending their educational strive.

Bhanu Pathak, Chief of Field Office (CFO) UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, stated this in Bauchi on Saturday at a Youth Talk ceremony organised in commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

 

 

 

