C J Obasi’s ‘Hello, Rain’ has screened on every continent, and now it will premiere in Australia

I can’t think of any Nigerian film that has enjoyed a lot of film festival appearances than Hello, Rain, the Afrofuturist short film by C J Obasi. Adapted from Hello, Moto, a 2011 short story written by self-identified, Afrofuturist author Nnedi Okorafor, Hello, Rain first premiered at the 64th edition of the Oscar-qualifying Internationale Kurzfilmtage Oberhausen festival in Germany, one of the most prestigious short film festivals in the world.

What’s there not to love about a story of three women wearing magical wigs? Hello, Rain has screened on every continent except the Antarctica, and now it will be making its Australian premiere at the Gold Coast Film Festival, in partnership with The Australian Festival of African Film.

The Gold Coast Film Festival is an annual film festival held across the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia. The festival is a celebration of film culture that delivers a program of feature films, special events, seminars and workshops, special guests and art.