Article

C J Obasi’s ‘Hello, Rain’ has screened on every continent, and now it will premiere in Australia

Hello Rain

I can’t think of any Nigerian film that has enjoyed a lot of film festival appearances than Hello, Rain, the Afrofuturist short film by C J Obasi. Adapted from Hello, Moto, a 2011 short story written by self-identified, Afrofuturist author Nnedi OkoraforHello, Rain first premiered at the 64th edition of the Oscar-qualifying Internationale Kurzfilmtage Oberhausen festival in Germany, one of the most prestigious short film festivals in the world.

What’s there not to love about a story of three women wearing magical wigs? Hello, Rain has screened on every continent except the Antarctica, and now it will be making its Australian premiere at the Gold Coast Film Festival, in partnership with The Australian Festival of African Film.

The Gold Coast Film Festival is an annual film festival held across the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia. The festival is a celebration of film culture that delivers a program of feature films, special events, seminars and workshops, special guests and art.

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Emmanuel Onwuchekwa February 27, 2019

Black Panther’s wins at the Oscars were the wins that really made a statement

We rejoiced with Ryan Coogler’s cast of Marvel’s Black Panther as they stormed the SAG awards and took home two ...

Bernard Dayo February 27, 2019

The trailer for ‘Being Annabel’ is so bad it will give you an existential crisis

Put bluntly, the trailer for Being Annabel is bad. And the greatest travesty? The movie will be in cinemas next ...

Bernard Dayo February 25, 2019

Imoh Umoren has given us visuals to his upcoming movie ‘Dear Bayo’

In September, 2018, Imoh Umoren tweeted that he was planning on churning out more TV shows in 2019. In other ...

Bernard Dayo February 25, 2019

David Oyelowo joins cast of ‘Peter Rabbit’ sequel

According to reports, the upcoming sequel to Peter Rabbit has added David Oyelowo to the cast. Simply titled Peter Rabbit ...

Vincent Desmond February 25, 2019

The Trailer For Call Me By My Name Is A Reminder That Nigeria Filmmakers Need To Make Trailers

The Nigerian movie industry just may be making an attempt to bring back horror and thriller genre, a genre which ...

Bernard Dayo February 25, 2019

Here’s the full winners’ list of the 2019 Oscars

The 91st Academy Awards took place on Sunday night and it was the first time in thirty years without a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail