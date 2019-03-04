How Wema Bank is redefining Nigeria’s Tech sector with ‘Hackaholics’

As a mark of its resilience, Wema Bank has over the years proven itself as an incubator of inventions and creative ideas, traits that continue to define its operations long after its establishment in 1945.

With the launch of ALAT, Nigeria’s first digital banking platform, they redefined and extended the limits of experiential banking. Safe to say they are Nigeria’s most innovative bank for a reason.

This year, they are raising the stakes with the launch of their very own hackathon – ‘Hackaholics.’ They simply can’t stop, won’t stop innovating and creating magic.

From March 29 – 31, 2019, Hackaholics will pull together tech-driven professionals to create actionable solutions. Innovators and creative thinkers will be availed the opportunity to convert visionary concepts into workable applications for financial, institutional and social problems. More than just the prize award, winning ideas will be nurtured to become marketable and will also receive full technical support and funding up to 10,000 USD.

The goal of the event is to harvest impactful tech solutions that re-echo the bank’s passion for building a community of innovators constantly working to bring safer, more convenient and profitable banking to customers.

Are you an innovator, creative thinker, developer or addicted to hacking existing technologies to create better solutions? Don’t miss out on a great opportunity to bring your ideas to life.

Visit www.wemabank.com/hackaholics to register your team today.

Join the conversation by using the hashtag #hackaholic or simply follow us on our social media pages – Instagram: @wemabank. Twitter: @wemabank