Article

How Wema Bank is redefining Nigeria’s Tech sector with ‘Hackaholics’

As a mark of its resilience, Wema Bank has over the years proven itself as an incubator of inventions and creative ideas, traits that continue to define its operations long after its establishment in 1945.

With the launch of ALAT, Nigeria’s first digital banking platform, they redefined and extended the limits of experiential banking. Safe to say they are Nigeria’s most innovative bank for a reason.

This year, they are raising the stakes with the launch of their very own hackathon – ‘Hackaholics.’ They simply can’t stop, won’t stop innovating and creating magic.

From March 29 – 31, 2019, Hackaholics will pull together tech-driven professionals to create actionable solutions. Innovators and creative thinkers will be availed the opportunity to convert visionary concepts into workable applications for financial, institutional and social problems. More than just the prize award, winning ideas will be nurtured to become marketable and will also receive full technical support and funding up to 10,000 USD.

The goal of the event is to harvest impactful tech solutions that re-echo the bank’s passion for building a community of innovators constantly working to bring safer, more convenient and profitable banking to customers.

Are you an innovator, creative thinker, developer or addicted to hacking existing technologies to create better solutions? Don’t miss out on a great opportunity to bring your ideas to life.

Visit www.wemabank.com/hackaholics to register your team today.

Join the conversation by using the hashtag #hackaholic or simply follow us on our social media pages – Instagram: @wemabank. Twitter: @wemabank

 

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 26, 2019

The Big 5: Buhari beats Atiku in Lagos with over 130,000 votes; APGA, PDP protest as Okorocha wins senatorial poll | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Buhari wins Niger President Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the All ...

Bernard Dayo February 25, 2019

The Late 5: Oluremi Tinubu retains Lagos Central senatorial seat; APC calls for cancellation of elections in Akwa Ibom | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today: Saraki denies congratulating APC senator-elect Yusuph Olaniyonu, who is the Special ...

Miracle Odenigbo February 25, 2019

Five African Players to Watch out for in the UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage

This season’s Champions league has stepped up to a notch as the first leg of the round of 16 had ...

Bernard Dayo February 21, 2019

The Big 5: Herdsmen attack Atagu community in Benue, kills 16; FG declares Friday public holiday, excludes bankers, others | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Imo, Lagos, Kano result sheets found in Gombe, Kwara, Oyo Some ...

Bernard Dayo February 19, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Dami Elebe, Double Eph, Elnathan John, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo February 17, 2019

Entertainment roundup: Warner Bros. drops latest teaser for ‘Detective Pikachu’; Davido to become first Nigerian panelist on ‘Comedy Central Roast’ | Other stories

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail