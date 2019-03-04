Article

NdaniTV unveils new Host for Fashion Insider

NdaniTV, arguably Africa’s leading online platform for original entertainment content, unveils a brand new host for its premiere fashion series, Fashion Insider. After a great season with actress Jemima Osunde, the show will now be anchored by award-winning actress and ace presenter, Sika Osei.

Sika Osei is no stranger to the fashion scene, with past collaborations with top beauty brands like L’oreal Paris and Woodin under her belt. The Ghanaian actress has also served as a presenter on Africa Magic’s 53 Extra.

Fashion Insider is an original fashion series by NdaniTV that showcases the very best of fashion entrepreneurs in Africa and the show will premiere for its 3rd season on March 4, 2019 on www.ndani.tv

NdaniTV is powered by GTBank

 

