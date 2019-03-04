Article

After 18 years, IK Osakioduwa has announced that he is leaving Silverbird’s Rhythm 93.7 FM

Celebrity radio presenter and TV host IK Osakioduwa has announced that he will be parting ways with Silverbird’s Rhythm 93.7 FM. In a two-minute video which he posted via his Twitter account, Osakioduwa thanked Silverbird and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce for the opportunity to let him blossom and venture into areas of the media.

With just fifteen more days to spend in the company as a radio presenter, Osakioduwa intends to use his time slot to be benevolent to his listeners by doing giveaways. He was also quick to mention that he was leaving the storied media brand on good grounds: “No beef at all. I want to do something different, right about now. I have decided to leave Silverbird after 18 years. There’s no beef, I still got love for the company.”

Arguably, Osakioduwwa is one of the vanguards of modern Nigerian radio, starting out with his goofy alter ego ‘Wild Child’ and thus endearing listeners. Radio laid the groundwork for his transition into television, most solid of all as the host of reality show Big Brother Africa. With all experiences garnered, it will be interesting to see what endeavour Osakioduwwa takes up.

