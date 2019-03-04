Article

The Big 5: Buhari assures women, youths appointments in his new cabinet; EFCC arrests Atiku’s son-in-law Babalele | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

Kaduna govt. to set up inquiry commission on Kajuru killings

The Kaduna State Government said it would set up a judicial commission of inquiry into the killings in Kajuru and Kachia Local Government Areas of the state.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai made the statement on Saturday when he visited Maro, Karamai and Sakiya communities in the area where 40 persons were killed on Tuesday in alleged reprisal attacks.

Atiku inaugurates legal team

Following his decision to head to the tribunal to contest the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari in Saturday’s election, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Saturday inaugurated his legal team, headed by Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, SAN.

Babangida congratulates Buhari, urges him to heal wounds, restructure

Former military president of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has sent a message of congratulations to President Muhammadu Buhari on his reelection for a fresh term of four years. In a long message that dredged some of the issues that triggered some disagreement between the two leaders last year, Babangida asked Buhari not only to heal wounds from the election, but also to restructure the country and introduce ‘creative measures’ to tackle the economy.

Buhari assures women, youths appointments in his new cabinet

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to give Nigerian women and youths more appointments in the next four years of his administration. Buhari acknowledged the significant role played by women and youths toward his re-election. The president said his administration would not disappoint them in the next four years of his administration.

He gave the assurance on Sunday night while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women and Youths Presidential Campaign team dinner to celebrate his the re-election in Abuja.

EFCC arrests Atiku’s son-in-law Babalele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday reportedly arrested Alhaji Babalele Abdullahi, a son in law of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

It was not clear why he was arrested, but the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) believed it was politically motivated. He vowed that under no circumstance would he mortgage “the mandate of Nigerians as freely expressed on the 23rd of February, 2019.”

Atiku’s media team said in a statement in Abuja that the EFCC operatives invaded Abdullahi’s residence at Maitama, Abuja to effect his arrest.

