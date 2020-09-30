The Voice is set to fill the void for Nigerian reality TV | N100 million in rewards for fans and talents

If you love your reality TV show with a pinch of gut wrenching, breath and awe-inspiring showcase of talents, then you no doubt would be excited to know that the Voice is back.

The singing reality TV show, The Voice is set to make a huge comeback after three whole years of deafening intermission. Fans of the show, were last treated to the nip and tuck singing tournament back in 2017, when contestant Idyl took home the gold for best performer.

There are a few changes to note; heading into the new season of the show. For starters, there is a promise of more female representation for the third season. Unlike the the previous season where IK Osakioduwa and Stephanie Coker hosted the show, this season will be anchored by two female hosts – actress and TV host, Nancy Isime as well as media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Also, the two female judges from the previous season, singer/songwriter Yemi Alade, and premier judge of the show, Waje, will continue as judges. However, singer Timi Dakolo, and reggae-Nigerian dancehall artist Patoranking, would be replaced by rapper/actor Falz and singer Darey.

Producers of the show this season are taking a cue from some of the more successful Reality TV shows and are promising some interesting twists. There is also a promise of a far more engaging experience with the general public, as statement from the producers claims that N100 million in prizes have been made available just for fans.

As for the contestants, a cash prize of N10 million, a brand-new car, and an international recording contract, are the incentives at stake.

Virtual participation is also a theme they would be exploring, as the entertainment industry at large still has to be responsible when establishing a production.

The show will be fully produced in Nigeria by UN1TY and Livespot360 in partnership with British television giant, ITV; international record label, Universal Music UK, and in conjunction with YouTube. First Bank is going to be the main sponsors of the show.