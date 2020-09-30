#BBNaija may have ended but there are lessons for Nigeria’s political participation

Nigerians are great lovers of entertainment and this is evident in their passion for the Big Brother Naija show – from the way they talk about their favourite housemates to mobilising votes for them. Beyond the entertainment value of the show however, there are lessons to learn in relation to elections in Nigeria.

According to research, Nigeria has the lowest number of voter turnout in Africa. The country recorded its all-time lowest voter turnout during the 2019 presidential election for the first time in history since its return to democracy in 1999. From available statistics, the voter turnout for the 2019 presidential election was 34.75, that of 2015 was 43.65 per cent while the 2011 presidential election recorded a voter turnout of 54.07%. As we can see, there is a steady decrease in the percentage of voter turnouts from 2011 to 2019 which suggests that there is voter apathy in the polity.

Meanwhile, the Big Brother Naija show was said to have polled over 170 million votes in 2018, over 240 million votes in 2019 and it is was rumoured to have polled a yet to be verified 900 million votes in the just concluded 2020 edition. While we do not dispute the fact that BBN vote counts come from different parts of Africa and not Nigeria alone, there are still lessons to learn from it.

When we compare the BBNaija polls to voter turnout during Nigeria’s elections, we would notice that there is a sharp contrast between both. While we see a steady increase of voters in the show, the reverse is the case in Nigeria’s elections. The high number of voters in the reality TV show is probably directly related to the ease with which the voting process is done. For example, fans of the show can easily vote for their favourite housemate through SMS, the DSTV app and on the website of the show organizers. On the other hand, the voting process during the election in Nigeria is stressful.

It is understandable that voter apathy in Nigeria is linked to several factors including loss of faith in the system due to electoral malpractices that make voters feel that their votes may not count; fear of intimidation and violence which are common during elections; ballot snatching, the rigorous nature of registration for elections, collection of PVCs and the actual voting exercise, etc.

However, to improve voter turnout during elections, INEC might want to consider leveraging technology to make the voting process less tedious through electronic voting. Adopting this method would also put a check on electoral violence and ballot snatching and gradually restore the faith of the electorate in the system. The ease with which BBNaija fans cast their votes is a lesson for INEC – the easier the process, the higher the voter turnout.

How Nigerians reacted:

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor September 30, 2020

How difficult is it for celebs to raise kids in the era of scandals, shows and social media? | Lessons from Davido’s discussion with Ebuka

By Kola Muhammed Despite their fame and presumed elevated status, celebrities are still humans. And like every other person, they ...

Chinedu Okafor September 30, 2020

#YNaijaSportsRoundup: Anxiety in Liverpool over Alcantara’s COVID-19 status, Mcgregor challenges Manny Pacquiao

Here’s our daily news roundup for Sports: The world of sports each day presents us with wildly interesting turn of ...

Uroupa Kiakubu September 30, 2020

#EndASUUStrike: Here’s a permanent solution to the worrisome neglect of the educational sector in Nigeria

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike is grating badly on the nerves of students who have been on ...

Michael Isaac September 30, 2020

Burna Boy has chosen his own kind of revolution, but is he to blame for being called out?

Our celebrities are everything. They give us things to talk about, create trends for us to follow, and arguably, influence ...

Uroupa Kiakubu September 29, 2020

How Nigerians are reacting to the alleged diversion of ₦2.67bn meant for the school feeding programme

Corruption is a hydra-headed monster that is difficult to eradicate. And when it becomes legal, it becomes a culture that ...

Op-Ed Editor September 29, 2020

FIFA ’21: Fireboy, Burna Boy and Rema feature another milestone for Afrobeat 

by Kola Muhammed When Beyoncé released an album in 2019 that featured a lot of African stars, the world bowed ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail