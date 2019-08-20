5 Things that Should Matter Today: Santi’s creepy video for ”Raw Dinner” shows he’s the messiah for the horror movie revival in Nollywood

Currently, I think I’m the only who’s been championing for a kind of horror movie revival in the movie industry. I have written about it, tweeted it, and also spoken to people about how the industry has neglected the genre of horror movies which, frankly, kickstarted what we now know as Nollywood. That said, Santi’s video for Raw Dinner, which also doubles as a short film, was released yesterday and not only are the visuals stunning and severe and unabashedly evoke horror beats, it is positioning Santi as the one who might just be responsible for the renaissance of horror movies in Nollywood.

Raw Dinner is off his debut album Mandy and the Jungle, featuring Kida Kudz and this ”music video short film” was directed and written by Santi himself. I’m going to let that sink in. It follows the story of a girl named Luna who possesses supernatural abilities. She then joins Santi as they embark on a mission to find Kida Kudz who had mysteriously gone missing. There are zombies and exorcisms, and all with a deliciously dark atmosphere. Whew. Santi is constantly evoking 90’s Nollywood horror in his videos, and has done more for horror than any mainstream filmmaker in Nollywood working today – his single Freaky shows these elements in a viscerally hazy style. The barriers between music and movies have already been permeable, and by the time Santi directs his first Nollywood horror movie, it will be all over.

CJ Obasi is now represented by the Creative Artists Agency

Creative Artists Agency is one of the world’s leading talent management outfits in the world, whose clients consists of top-tier directors and filmmakers like Jordan Peele, James Cameron, JJ Abrams, Steven Spielberg, Ang Lee and more. CJ Obasi recruited by this famed agency is a remarkable feat – Obasi is a genre filmmaker who hasn’t gotten the mainstream recognition he really deserves in Nollywood, and his association with CAA will help in steering his career to more ideas and opportunities.

Very happy to announce that I am now represented by the Creative Artists Agency (CAA). CAA is the largest talent agency in the world and home to filmmakers like James Cameron, JJ Abrams, Jordan Peele, Steven Spielberg, Ang Lee & so many others… #WorldCinema #AfricanCinema pic.twitter.com/7wFsceWzsR — C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi (@FieryCJ) August 19, 2019

D’banj is making his nollywood debut in Jade Osiberu’s ”Sugar Rush”

Oyo governor Seyi Makinde has nominated a 27-yr-old as commissioner for Youth and Sports

Seyi Makinde is revolutionising politics in Nigerian with the nomination of Seun Fakorede as commissioner for Youth and Sports, a 27-yr-old graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University. That’s all. That’s the story.

Seun is a civil engineer and graduated from the great Obafemi Awolowo University in 2016.#soyinka pic.twitter.com/p80gad5OtT — Itoro Etti (@Itycletylove) August 19, 2019

Osun State has declared today a public holiday for traditional worshippers

Known as the Isese Day, the government of Osun has earmarked today as a public holiday for traditional worshippers. The government also appealed to those observing the day to be peaceful during and after the festive period.