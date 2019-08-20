Profile: Meet Solape Hammond, one of Sanwo-Olu’s female commissioner-nominees

Solape Hammond, daughter of a former Ondo Governor, late Dr. Olusegun Agagu, has been nominated as Commissioner by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The 39-year-old Co-Founder/CEO of Impact Hub Lagos is among the 12 women who are to assume duties as commissioners and special advisers in the State’s Executive Council following the ratification of 35 nominees by the Lagos House of Assembly on Monday.

Mrs. Hammond who has been a business executive for over 19 years’ with experience in Management Consulting, Risk Management, Banking and Financial Advisory has through the rapidly expanding Impact Hub network of over 16,000 members across 102 hubs in 50 countries worldwide, provided work space, offices, consulting services and capacity building programs that inspire, connect and enable impact.

Passionate about social change, she is a member of the International Women’s Society (IWS), Hospitals for Humanity (HFH) and the Nigerian Leadership Initiative (NLI). She serves as Secretary to the Board of Trustees for the Handicapped Education Foundation (HANDEF) and doubles as Chairperson of KHAN Regenesis, a not-for-profit organization focused on bringing positive change to the vocational sector, particularly as relates to construction.

Solape earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree from INSEAD.