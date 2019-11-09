Khaffy Kareem, Derin Fabikun, Kiki Mordi, Tuboboreni Sandrah, Baaj Adebule rock Afro pop fashion at The Future Awards Africa 2019 nominees reception

The Future Awards Africa 2019 nominees reception presented a blend of contemporary African fashion mixed with foreign designs, as nominees and celebrity guests rocked the Afropop theme to showcase the Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

The reception, which was hosted by Mitsubishi Nigeria today 8 November, 2019 at its showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos was attended by Debo Ogundoyin, Banky W, Sola Sobowale, Timini Egbuson, Mimi Onalaja, Thomas Pelletier, Adebola Williams, Khaffy BBN, Derin Fabikun, Kiki Mordi, Tuboboreni Sandrah, Baaj Adebule, amongst others.

The Future Awards Africa 2019, which will hold on 24 November 2019 at the Balmoral Center, Victoria Island, Lagos is brought to you by The Future Project and RED.

Check out pictures below: