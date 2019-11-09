First Photos: Banky W, Sola Sobowale, Timini Egbuson, Mimi Onalaja, Adebola Williams, Kiki Mordi, others step out as Mitsubishi Nigeria hosts The Future Awards Africa 2019 nominees

Banky W, Sola Sobowale, Timini Egbuson, Mimi Onalaja, Thomas Pelletier, Adebola Williams, Kiki Mordi, Tunji Andrews and Khaffy BBN were among the inspiring personalities that attended The Future Awards Africa 2019 nominees reception hosted today by Mitsubishi Nigeria in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event was hosted by Tunji Andrews and Onyinyechi, while DJ Wysei of Wazobia FM entertained the audience with great music. The nominees also received their certificates of nomination at the reception.

Giving the keynote speech, Thomas Pelletier, Country Delegate and Managing Director, Mitsubishi Nigeria, spoke on the brand’s mission to promote youth investment, including young creators and entrepreneurs – a goal clearly captured by its support for The Future Awards Africa 2019.

With 105 nominees selected across 21 categories, the 14th edition of the awards celebrates young Nigerians between the ages of 18 – 31 who have made a difference in the year under review through innovation, social good, social enterprise, arts and culture, media, fashion, agriculture, among other sectors.

The Future Awards Africa 2019 holds on 24 November, 2019 at the Balmoral Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. It is brought to you by The Future Project and RED | For Africa, with support from Mitsubishi, 7Up, CMA Group, Vanguard, Cool FM, Nigerian Info, Wazobia FM, BellaNaija, Olorisupergal, Channels Television, Legit, TheCable, Ono Bello, Style Vitae, and Pop Central.

See photos below: