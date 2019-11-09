">Ebuka is returning to Rubbin' Minds, and bringing some star power with him » YNaija

Ebuka is returning to Rubbin’ Minds, and bringing some star power with him

Ebuka

After three months away hosting the Big Brother Nigeria season 4 showcase, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the longtime host of Rubbin’ Minds and the undisputed king of Nigerian daytime television is returning to his favourite haunt. With a career that has spanned nearly a decade hosting Rubbin’ Minds, Ebuka has helped to elevate the tone of day time talk, pushing guests to state controversial opinions and speak truth to power, with episodes routinely gaining virality because of Ebuka’s charisma. It is even rarer because Rubbin’ Minds is not a network show and Ebuka has been given a significant amount of freedom to truly challenge his guests and audiences. But no one can resist the call of Big Brother, not even our very own late night maestro.

Before leaving to take on the role as Big Brother, he got some heavy weights in their own right to fill his shoes. First there was media darling Hero Daniels and then Japheth Omojuwa, social media strategist extraordinaire and recent author, who brought his direct questioning and obsession with truth to the show. Latasha Ngwube, veteran journalist and enterpreneur brought a lighter touch on her time on the show, bringing much needed humour to difficult conversations with trend setting guests. But their tenures are done and our host is back, and bringing with him a new format and a juicy interview with one of Nollywood’s most enduring screen queens.

Does Omotola need introduction?

I think not. Mrs. Ekeinde has ruled Nollywood with a charisma few can manage, receving honours from home and abroad (The Time 100 list). Omotola, as she is known to her fans only recently turned 40, in control of her life and career and just as proficient behind the camera as she is before it. If you would like to know what Omotola is up to, do keep a date with Ebuka on Rubbin’ Minds this Sunday because this will be the first comprehensive interview we will be getting from her in a while.

