ChibokGirls: We’re teaching the girls to speak good English – FG

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs, says it has begun teaching the rescued Chibok schoolgirls how to speak proper English.

The government has employed 20 teachers to help the girls with remedial classes.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Al-hassan, said this in Abuja on Tuesday while receiving the recently rescued Chibok schoolgirls, Punch reports.

While receiving the girls at the National Centre for Women Development, the minister said the girls would be taught English.

Alhassan said the 24 girls, who were released last year, had improved on their spoken English.

The minister stated, “I thank the teachers and vocational trainers for training them. The 24 girls who could not speak good English, can now speak good English and I am sure by the time they handle the new ones (82), they will also speak good English and will be able to pass JAMB, WASSCE and NECO when they go back to school.”