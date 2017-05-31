The YNaija Tracklist: Minimum wage to be reviewed every 5 years | Make Nigeria competitive, Osinbajo urges Dangote, others | More stories

From the papers, a tracklist.

Make Nigeria competitive – Osinbajo urges Dangote, others – YNaija

Minimum wage: Reps to cause review every 5 years – YNaija

APC Reps praise Jonathan for his commitment to democracy – YNaija

Sex scandal rocks another Nigerian church – YNaija

Man, 23, raped for three days by three women in South Africa – YNaija

Bello is everyone’s problem in Kogi – Ayodele – Vanguard

Lagos pupils abduction: Kidnappers call parents again, reduces ransom to N600m – Punch

Why restructuring won’t work now by federal government – The Nation

‘I went too far’ – Kathy Griffin apologizes for posting a video of Trump’s ‘severed head’ on social media after secret service suggests she will be investigated – Daily Mail

Flynn will provide some docs Senate wants – source says – CNN