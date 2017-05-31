I am sorry, I went too far | Kathy Griffin apologises for posting a severed head of Donald Trump online

Kathy Griffin has apologized for posting a video of Donald Trump’s severed head after a furious backlash, instigating the Secret Service into an investigation.

The controversial comedian tweeted ‘I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong’ after Griffin was seen slowly raising Trump’s head during a photoshoot with infamous photographer Tyler Shields.

She also posted a video promising to remove the offending image after she was lambasted from all sides.

Even her long-time New Years Eve co-host Anderson Cooper said he was ‘appalled’ by the photo shoot, which he described as ‘clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.’

Meanwhile, the Secret Service made an oblique reference to the controversy on Twitter, reminding everyone that any threats against the president are taken seriously.

This is the video of her holding Trump’s detached head:

#KathyGriffin and Tyler Shields have incited outrage over a violent Donald Trump-themed photoshoot.

Her apology afterwards:

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong.