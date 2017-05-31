Man, 23, raped for three days by three women in South Africa

A South African man was left disoriented after being drugged and raped numerous times over three days by three women.

The 23-year-old’s troubles started when he hailed down a communal taxi in eastern Pretoria on Friday – which had three young women inside.

The taxi began to change direction and the man was ordered to sit in the front.

He was then injected within an unknown substance and passed out, TimesLive reported.

South African Police Service Captain Colette Weilbach said, “He stated that he woke up in an unfamiliar room on a single bed.

“The female suspects then allegedly forced the man to drink an energy drink before taking turns raping him numerous times a day.

“The South African Police Service take all sexual offences seriously regardless of gender.

“[We assure] all victims of these types of crimes that we will carry out robust investigations to bring offenders to justice.”

The victim was later dumped semi-naked in a field, where he managed to flag down a passing car.