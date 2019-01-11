Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie now has a real Twitter account, so scammers be warned

Author, feminist, and unapologetic purveyor of controversies Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie now has an official Twitter account. This was reveal yesterday on Twitter by her team, which was set up because fake accounts were impersonating the author and attempting to extort people. In the churning era of social media, high profile figures are impersonated which is why Twitter ensures we know the real from the fake by stamping a blue-tick verification badge on real accounts.

This is Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s official Twitter handle. It was set up because fake accounts are impersonating her and attempting to extort people. Legitimate contact info: https://t.co/i1x0beoWZO — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (@ChimamandaReal) January 10, 2019

Her team also went ahead to reveal her legitimate profiles on other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.