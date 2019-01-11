Article

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie now has a real Twitter account, so scammers be warned

Author, feminist, and unapologetic purveyor of controversies Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie now has an official Twitter account. This was reveal yesterday on Twitter by her team, which was set up because fake accounts were impersonating the author and attempting to extort people. In the churning era of social media, high profile figures are impersonated which is why Twitter ensures we know the real from the fake by stamping a blue-tick verification badge on real accounts.

Her team also went ahead to reveal her legitimate profiles on other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

 

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

