Chimaroke Nnamani Parts Ways with PDP Following Electoral Defeat

Chimaroke Nnamani, the former senator representing Enugu East, recently announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) following his defeat in the senatorial race to Kelvin Chukwu, the Labour Party’s candidate. This decision came shortly after the election, during which Nnamani had already been expelled from the PDP for alleged anti-party activities.

Before the elections, Nnamani was an ardent supporter of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which caused friction with his party. In his resignation statement, the former governor of Enugu stated that consultations with his constituents and associates led to his decision to leave the PDP.

Nnamani expressed that he had moved on and hoped that his contributions towards the development of his constituency would serve as a foundation for his successor. He also stated that he would continue to work with Tinubu, believing that his administration would promote good governance, rule of law, and human rights in Nigeria.

Nnamani expressed his gratitude to Nigerians, particularly the Ebeano political family, for their support throughout his career. He also urged his constituents and supporters to remain resolute in the years to come.