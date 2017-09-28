Christianise Nigeria with interest-free banks too | Falana tells CAN

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has asked the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to “christainise” Nigeria.

Falana spoke at the strategic dialogue roundtable organised by the Social Economic Rights and Accountability, SERAP, held in Lagos on Thursday.

Background:

The Christian Association of Nigeria had alleged that the release of N100 billion Sukuk bond by the Federal Government was a means to islamise Nigeria.

The Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs had responded stating that CAN has shown that it is islamophobic.

What he said:

Falana said the Sukuk bond was a legitimate means through which government could generate funds.

He urged religious leaders not to set Nigerians against themselves based on religion.

“I am challenging CAN to Christianise Nigerians; christianise us by setting up interest-free banks…” he said.