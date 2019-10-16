Chude Jideonwo, His Excellency Prof. Benedict Oramah and others to speak at the 19th NECCIPR roundtable edition

Chude Jideonwo, Co-founder of RED | For Africa, is scheduled to speak alongside other experts at this year’s edition of the NECCIPR roundtable edition scheduled to hold on the 17th of October, 2019 at Four Points by Sheraton, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed, ‘Awakening the Blue Giant,’ Catalyzing the Growth of Nigeria’s Maritime Economy through Public Relations, the discussants will explore the potentials of Nigeria’s maritime economy, study the challenges and proffer sustainable solutions that will engender greater influx of foreign direct investment into the maritime sector.

Speaking on the event, Chude said, “The maritime sector holds so much promise for the Nigerian economy and it is imperative that we begin to implement strategies that will tap into the economic benefit of the blue giant, which is the ocean that effortlessly surrounds us.”

“As the need for a diversified economy becomes increasingly obvious, it is essential that there is effective communication by the government and that all stakeholders begin to align and contribute to the achievement of same,” he said.

The event presents a yearly platform for the discussion of prevailing Public Relations challenges facing the industry and the country at large.

 

