Adebola Williams announced as Special Guest Faculty at the fourth season of the Lagos Public Relations Summit

Adebola Williams, co-founder of RED| For Africa will be a special guest faculty at the fourth season of the Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit themed, ‘Upping Your Versatility In Digital Public Relations.’

Hosted by the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the summit is set to hold on the 16th -17th October 2019 at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel between 9am-4pm daily.

The focus is to achieve collective intelligence to equip and build the capacity of communicators in corporate and public affairs, with high-level digital public relations strategies to enable them perform better at their jobs and improve social media campaign results.

Speaking on the engagement, Williams said, “With the global technological advancement and internet penetration around us, the summit is poised to help our media practitioners and digital communicators stay relevant and perform better at their jobs by acquiring the relevant skill-set to run successful digital communications campaigns.”

The official partners of this edition include Zenith Bank, Julius Berger, Polaris Bank, CNN Africa, Microsoft and others.