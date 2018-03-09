[The Church Blog] City Church Lagos is ready to hear all your grievances with the church at Lagos Questions Christianity

For as long as I can remember, many of us have always held grievances against the Church which, most times, is expressed in several other ways than staying away from the Church community (which for many people is the ultimate protest).

Need I remind you that in 2016, Alder Consulting released a report they had called The State of the Church Report which aimed at providing an invaluable and data-based feedback that the Church could work with. In that report, respondents rated Nigerian Pastors low on Care & concern, Discretion & confidentiality, Ethics & morality and Financial Stewardship. Well, it’s not bad enough that Nigerian pastors ranked low on those sectors, it’s worse when you realize that 84.5% of the respondents as at 2016 were Christians.

It’s why people can’t trust pastors, it’s why social media is always seemingly looking for the next pastor to bash or just find inconsistencies in their lifestyle and the message they preach.

It explains deeply why many can’t find a reason to attend church or get committed to one (if they somehow find their way in). People want to rant, they want to shout and some others want to cry but, as long as we keep quiet about the things that matter to them, they’d continue to be far away from us and we would keep wondering why. Even if you never believed this before now, the recent cycle of events among Christian communities must have brought this to your notice.

The reality, therefore, is that integrity, trust and respect in and for the church community is at an all-time low.

This is why what City Church Lagos; a gospel-centred urban church, wants to do with Lagos Questions Christianity is very important to us – both as a body that feels the pulse of Christianity in Nigeria and as members of the same church community.

So, have you ever wondered if the truth is still preached anymore or our sermons are just all about the money? Sick of hypocrisy and the organised religion in the church? Just want to listen to your pastor’s sermons from the comfort of my home without having to join others in an auditorium or you have other pressing questions?

City Church Lagos desperately wants to hear all of your grievances in a room where you would not be judged or criticised and you should not miss it. With Lagos Questions Christianity, the aim is to learn of and address your objections against Christianity and the church.

The event kicks off at 6:45 pm at Citilodge Hotel, Opposite Petrocam Filling Station, between Second and former Third Roundabout, Lekki-Epe Expressway.

City Church Lagos might not be a very popular church, but, this attempt to address core issues and in the most conversational way possible is one that we should all pay attention to.