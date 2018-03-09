Aziza Uko organizes “Ticket to Success” seminar in Lagos

As a marketing professional, I had my personal branding management team design a fancy and professional marketing message to tell this story. After it spent a week on my desk awaiting my approval, I have decided to put it aside and just be real. Just me. Speak from my heart… and my heart is filled with love and gratitude right now.

Let me start with a question. Have you ever heard someone tell a story of a miraculous financial breakthrough or health miracle or astonishing relationship success and you said to yourself, “Oh, yeah. That’s too good to be true!” Somehow, you have convinced yourself that what these people say they experiences is embellishment, just can’t be exactly true. Well that used to be me… until Divine Love found me and sent me a friend who invited me for a seminar last year.

At the exclusive meeting, I heard a phenomenal person speak in a way that spoke directly to me and my issues and my truth was set free, the key to my unstoppable life unlocked inside me that day and my life has taken a while new turn – positively.

And it wasn’t just me. Other people who attended the seminar recorded remarkable changes in their finances, their careers, and their relationship. At least four people who used public transport to the event have bought their own cars. A broadcaster who attended the seminar had her salary increased 5 times in a short period of time.

Some bankers who lost their jobs to the economic recession in the country have been able to find their feet again and triple their best salary as bankers. It is incredible!

Recently, I witnessed a man who attended this seminar almost come to tears expressing gratitude to the friend who invited him for the event. I could relate with him, I feel the same way too towards my friend who told me about the event.

I am partnering with some amazing leaders to bring this same seminar – which is usually held once a year – to Lekki, Lagos. I want everybody to get this life-changing information.

The training is worth N50,000. But, I am willing to give a ticket to 50 special people who are willing to attend. The seminar holds this Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 9am to 2pm (5 hours that will change your life).

If you are interested in taking advantage of my personal investment into your life this 2018, let me know. You can reach me in two ways:

Email: Send me a personal email at [email protected] – write Ticket To Success Seminar in subject.

Whatsapp or Text Message: 08099162777

Say a little bit about yourself; provide your full name, email address, and phone number in your message.

Peace, Blessings, and Riches,



Aziza Uko

Executive Editor, The Trent

www.thetrentonline.com