[The Church Blog] The #DauntlessConference is all shades of Glitz, Glamour and Style

The Dauntless Conference, a gathering convened by Laju Iren; inspirational blogger and speaker is one aimed at inspiring women and the men who love them to live above fear and live in the fulfillment of the divine life ordained for the.

The Long Awaited debut conference which also corresponds with the birthday of the convener, Laju Iren kicked off with a red carpet by 1pm whilst the main conference kicked off by 2PM.

So far, the conference has been not only beautiful but insightful and with all the several spoken word, music performances, book reviews and we can expect that the event will get more explosive as it proceeds.

Other speakers and panelists at the event which currently holds at Yard 158 Events Arena, Oregun, Ikeja, include founder of the beautified network, Mrs. Funto Ibuoye, tourism veteran and Engagement Manager at Mckinsey & Co, Miss Kemi Onabanjo, renowned photographer, Mr. Jide Odukoya, fashion designer and Chief Executive Officer, karenubani.com, Mrs. Karen Ubani-Alli among others.

The conference will also feature several panels and the launch of the book; Selfies With Bible Girls, which retells the stories of over 22 female bible characters and the contemporary lessons we can learn from them as written by Laju Iren.

More updates to come.