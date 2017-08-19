[The Church Blog] House on the Rock hosts Dr. Morris Cerullo (PHOTOS)

Dr. Morris Cerullo, who is the President of Morris Cerullo World Evangelism, founded in 1961, has been traveling to the developing nations of the world for over seven decades. He has ministered in 93 nations, in over 400 cities, on 7 continents, where he has personally trained 5 million Christian leaders and ministered to millions more. He has dedicated his life to helping hurting people and currently travels more than 250,000 miles every year to minister healing and salvation to the world.

As a part of his tour this year, he was listed to minister at House on The Rock Church last Sunday and it was such a mighty blessing. The service was indeed a defining one. He also shared his first-hand testimony of creative healing and how God healed him completely of flesh eating vasculitis and paralysis, renewed his strength and restored his flesh to that of a baby. He also ministered incomparable blessings upon the church as he ministered in his prophetic unction and led the church in various expressions of the gift of the spirit.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Senior Pastor, House on the Rock Church also expressed his immense gratitude to Papa Curello for blessing them as his visit signified a new level for them in ministry.

The Church Blog is also grateful to Dr. Curello for making himself a blessing to Nigeria.

Photos below:

In Picture: Sword gifted to Morris Cerullo World Evangelism Legacy Centre