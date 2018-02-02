[The Church Blog] HolyHolla is having its music festival and we can’t wait

HolyHolla isn’t new in this faith-culture moulding space.

It’s a live, OnAir Sunday morning show on Rhythm 93.7 Fm, Lagos that features music from both domestic and international Christian acts, spoken word, a Top 5 chart, interviews, and news from within the Christian community.

As usual, HolyHolla is back in this new year with the fifth edition of her live music concert, PluggedIn Music Festival. The mix of live music and Christian entertainment from all angles is something to look forward to.

The HolyHolla PluggedIn Music Festival has always been a platform to celebrate God through great live music and to showcase the abundance of musical talent available for God’s glory only and the fifth edition won’t be an exception. With every new year, the team gets more intentional about raising the standard of spirit-lifting entertainment and music that edifies the audience within and outside the Christian community.

The event will feature top youthful acts like Florocka, Johnny Drille, Phrance, Folabi Nuel, Angeloh, Chris Rio, JoDeep, Funbi amongst many others. There will also be exhibitions, food trucks and several other side attractions.

To add to its already jaw-breaking features are creative stage design, state of the art sound equipment and backlines, breathtaking Lighting display and creative visual projections.

The HolyHolla PluggedIn Music Festival will hold at the Freedom Park, Broad St, Lagos Island on the 24th February 2018 by 4 pm prompt.

Attendance is free but registration is required here

Gone are those days when one could hardly hear of Christian music festivals in Nigeria. Christian Music Festivals in Nigeria is fast becoming a thing people are acquainted with and are excited about.

Actually, we are so pumped up about this, we can’t wait.

Whilst we await the 24th, enjoy this clip from Florocka’s performance at HolyHolla Pluggedin Music Festival 2017