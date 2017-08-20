[The Church Blog] ICYMI: This video of Pastor and Mrs. Adeboye is what the internet is gushing about

Not too long after the conclusion of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye and his wife of 50 years, Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye were in the news. And this time, not for anything necessarily spiritual.

The event which hosted some of the major faces in the country like Bishop David Oyedepo – Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, Worldwide, Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, General Overseer, Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, and Former President Olusegun Osinbajo amongst others was a surprise book launch organized by Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye in honour of her husband.

During the public presentation of the book, the Master of Ceremonies teased her to disclose the pet names she calls her husband, urging her to be romantic since the occasion marked their 50th wedding anniversary.

Pastor Folu then commented: “Pastor ID, why are you fast? This is just presentation of a book, not marriage anniversary. Whatever you want, I will do it…,” she said before hugging and kissing her husband.



Undoubtedly one of the most emotional moments we have witnessed from the altar this year. Let’s hope to see many more.

Speaking at the event, Pastor Adeboye said;

“The event of today, without any doubt, has been a great surprise to me. This is because my wife hid it from me, and we don’t normally hide anything from each other, because we have been married for 50 years and we are still on honeymoon. Why the event is a surprise to me is that God also hid it for me. I had no inkling at all from my Daddy that something like this is happening. If God hid it from me, it must mean that He approved of it. My wife knows that if I had any idea about what is happening today, it will never happen. I would have stopped it long ago because who am I without Jesus Christ? If there is anyone to be celebrated, it should be Him.

People say I am humble, but people need to know where I am coming from. I cannot say I have any ability or wisdom. Everything has been the Lord Himself. When I was about 40 and I saw grey hairs on my head, I wondered why and God said I was carrying a burden that was not mine. God said, ‘I am just using you as camouflage. People need to see someone. So, I am putting you forward so that I can do the work from behind.’ So, everything that is happening in RCCG, nothing is of Adeboye at all; it is all about God. So, for you to say you are writing a book about somebody that is nothing, someone who has almost zero beginning, from a poor family and passed through secondary school by God’s grace. For God to allow today to happen without telling me, it can only be that He wants to draw your attention to Himself that if you allow Him, He will do great things, using you as camouflage.”

Speaking further and thanking people who prayed for him, Adeboye said:

“All those who prayed for me to be 80, I said amen. Those who said 90, I said amen to them, but those who said I would be 100, I did not answer them. Then someone said I would live to 120 and I said what would God say I did wrong to keep me for another 50 years? I will go as soon as I finish my assignment.” While praising his wife, he said: “If you can find a woman that can stand by you with 40 days of prayer and fasting, first, second, third time and willing to go with you as long as possible, then I will classify your wife as second to mine. Without my wife, I cannot be doing what I am doing today.”

For those who want to relive what it felt like, you can watch the clip below: