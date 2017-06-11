[The Church Blog]: Nathaniel Bassey brings Kingsley Innocent into limelight through #HallelujahChallenge

The ongoing 30-day praise/prayer/worship session tagged #HallelujahChallenge organised by music maestro; Nathaniel Bassey hasn’t been all about all of the popular/hit songs; it’s been completely about Holy – spirit inspired songs of worship to God and nothing more. On Friday, we were introduced to a new song and in no time, it was on the lips and in the hearts of everyone.

Yesterday, Nathaniel Bassey promised to furnish us with the details of the artiste so we can all have a feel of the song over and over again and to also acknowledge him – the singer.

Gashina, Gamuna….yananan Will post on the writer and have his info displayed so you can get to know him and the song better. A post shared by Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

…and he did just that

KINGSLEY INNOCENT. The writer of the GARSHINA Song….. God bless you oooo…. @kaestrings A post shared by Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

Don’t we all just love Nathaniel Bassey?

The name of the songwriter is Kingsley Innocent – a Zaria based artiste and the song Ga Shi Nan was released in October 2016 [Look at God!] You can follow him on Instagram @kaestrings .

We can be sure he has some more stuff up his sleeves.

Download the song – Ga Shi Nan [He is here] here

The young man has expressed gratitude to Nathaniel Bassey for this awesome gift stating that everything happened so fast and SUDDENLY. You can call that his #HalleluyahChallenge testimony

Thank you so much papa @Nathanielblow. Every thing happened so fast and sudden. This is such a great testimony for me. #HallelujahChallenge #gashinan A post shared by kingsley innocent (@kaestrings) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

See you at 12 AM!