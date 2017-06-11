Nigeria cannot afford to experience another civil war – Okowa

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has sais Nigeria cannot afford to experience another civil war.

The governor was speaking Sunday at the second anniversary thanksgiving service of the 6th Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly held at the Living Faith Church, Asaba.

He cautioned against hate speeches capable of igniting ethnic tensions.

Governor Okowa said, “In this time, we don’t need another war, it is time for us to think and reflect on the past and build a greater, more united country”, adding that Nigerians should eschew against anything that will cause war in the country.

“Nigeria needs God to survive; by the grace of God, Nigeria is one and will remain as one,” he said, adding, “Christians should continue to pray for the country, we don’t want to see war.”

He continued: “It is time to reexamine ourselves, examine our homes and to think of our existence; we need to reflect on things we do as parents and what we are inculcating into our children because, as parents, we must build in our children the knowledge of God for us to have a better society.”