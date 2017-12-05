[The Church Blog] A New Dawn | Shiloh 2017 kicks off today

The Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, will begin Shiloh, the annual gathering of its members all over the world, on Tuesday, December 05, 2017.

Shiloh 2017 will feature main sessions by Dr David Oyedepo, the Presiding Bishop of The Living Faith Church worldwide alongside other ministers. Aside the main sessions which run at 6:30 am and 7:00 pm daily from Wednesday (after the opening at 7:00 pm on Tuesday), highlights of the event include ‘healing school’, business summit and youth alive forum which holds at various times throughout the 5-day event.

Shiloh 2017 has been aptly themed A New Dawn from Isaiah 43:18-19 and will hold at The Living Faith Tabernacle, Km. 10, Idiroko Road, Ota but will be broadcasted live via satellite all over the world.

Shiloh is said to be one of the biggest programs in the world that has the largest number of countries in attendance. One major reason why people troop into Shiloh is because of its countless supernatural live testimonies which range from miracle babies, marriage and jobs to mention a few.

Watch the official trailer for Shiloh 2017 below: