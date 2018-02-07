[The Church Blog] Snoop Dogg releases 5 songs off his gospel music project and we are here for all of it

First, that was not a click bait. Second, you would need to read this to the end to know the full story. So, shall we?

Snoop Dogg is definitely one of those faces you don’t expect to see being talked about on a Church Blog but with his latest move, he might just be here longer than we all could imagine. Popular American Rapper, Singer and Songwriter, Snoop Dogg has finally let us in on his journey into Christian music.

Although he has been working on the album for quite a while and hinted us in 2017 when he released a screenshot of his conversation with his mom, releasing 5 songs off the album has shown us that Snoop is not even here to play at all.

Confirmation 🙏🏾🌹 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

He also shared some of the tracks from his upcoming debut gospel album at the BET’s Super Bowl Gospel Celebration where he was one of the headlining acts.

Speaking on the album, Snoop Dogg says he was inspired in part by conversations he had with Faith Evans while recording their Notorious B.I.G. tribute, “When We Party.”

“Me, Faith Evans, we talked about it heavily,” he explained. “She feels like she wanna get down with me. All of the people that I know, from Charlie Wilson to Jeffrey Osborne, whoever I want to get down with. I’m gonna make it all the way right. It’s gonna feel good,” he added.

The 5 songs from his upcoming album titled: Bible of Love featured other top gospel acts like Tye Tribbett, the Clark Sisters, Faith Evans, Rance Allen and his mom, Beverly Tate who is an evangelist and has been supporting him in the dream to release a gospel album.

Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press about his experience performing gospel music he said, “I am never nervous to perform onstage, but I was nervous onstage to perform at that — this is gospel, this is Church. These people, boy they would shoot you down if your game ain’t together. They would throw the Bible at you. ‘I can’t believe he got up there and did…’

I said, ‘Hold on now. Let me get my thing together.’ I shook that nervousness, though.

Donnie McClurkin came over to me when I finished performing, and he looked me into my eyes and said, ‘If you weren’t rapping, brother, you’d be preaching.’

The 32-track album, Bible of Love is due for release of March 16 (3/16) and perhaps, that might just be an iteration of the popular Bible verse John 3:16. Deep huh?

In the meantime, peep the five songs below

1. Blessing me again ft. Rance Allen

2. Words are few ft. B Slade

3. Blessed and highly Favoured remix feat. The Clark Sisters

4. Saved feat. Faith Evans and 3rd Generation

5. You ft. Tye Tribbett

Errrr…. can we now change the “brother’s” name to Snoop Lamb?