Court orders Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest, Court of Appeal nullifies Zamfara APC guber primary and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the stories that drove conversation during the week:

Asset declaration charges against me ”invalid, useless” – Onnoghen

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, described the allegations and evidence brought against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) as invalid on Friday. Onnoghen said this through his counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, on Friday. He is facing a six-count charge before the CCT for allegedly failing to declare his asset after 2005.

Tribunal dismisses Ononoghen’s no-case submission

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has dismissed a no-case application brought by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen. Onnoghen had earlier on Friday dismissed charges of false asset declaration against him as “useless and invalid”, saying the Code of Conduct Bureau failed to follow its standard operations procedure in raising the charges.

Sanwo-Olu gets certificate of return as Lagos governor-elect

Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, were on Friday presented with their certificates of return by INEC at the commission’s office in Sabo, Yaba. “We are taking up this leadership and saying that the confidence that you have put in us will not be put to shame. We will not misuse the confidence that you have put in us,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Oyetola ask Appeal Court to reverse tribunal decision

Determined to retain his seat, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, has asked the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to set aside the tribunal judgment that declared Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the valid winner of the gubernatorial election that held in the state in September 2018.

Osinbajo blames past government for Nigeria’s lack of progress

The major problem facing Nigeria is lack of integrity on the part of its leaders, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said. Osinbajo said the ugly trend reared its head more especially with past leadership of the country. He made these remarks while speaking at the 11th colloquium of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday.

Court orders Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and directed that his trial on charges of treasonable felony should proceed in his absence. The judge,Justice Binta Nyako, whose decision was anchored on the provisions of Section 352(4) of the Administrative of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, said Kanu had failed to appear in court since April 25, 2017 without any reasonable explanation.

Appeal court affirms gov. Kayode Fayemi’s election

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the victory of Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election held in Ekiti.

A three-man panel of the court, in judgment a moment ago, dismissed the appeal by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the election. Kolapo Olusola for lacking in merit.

APC asks DSS to investigate PDP over ”illegal access” to INEC server

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has petitioned the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Service (DSS), accusing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of illegally accessing the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the petition dated March 25, 2019, and addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the DSS Director General, Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation, urged the security agencies to question the leadership of the PDP on their claims relating to the INEC server.

Court of Appeal nullifies Zamfara APC governorship primary

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto, led by Justice Tom Yakubu, has set aside the judgement of a Zamfara High Court on the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries that produced the party’s candidates for governorship, National and State Assembly elections. Delivering the lead judgment, which was adopted by two other justices, Tijani Abubakar and Jamilu Tukur, Justice Tom Yakubu held that the lower court failed in its duty to properly evaluate the evidence before it.

Court orders INEC to continue collation of Bauchi guber election results

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the leeway to continue and conclude the collation of the results of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi.