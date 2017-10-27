Court to rule on Evans’ case November 10

A Lagos High Court in Igbosere has adjourned until November 10, ruling for an application by suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike known as Evans seeking to quash fresh charges against him.

He has asked the court dismiss proposed twin charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping, among others filed against him by the Lagos State Government.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo fixed the date following arguments from Evans and the state counsel.

The judge also ordered that three of Evans’ alleged accomplices be moved to Kirikiri Maximum Security Prisons, Ikoyi.

Justice Taiwo made the order following an application that one of the suspects requires medical attention which is better available in prison.

The suspects, who are on trial on seven counts have been in police custody since their arrest, unlike Evans who was transferred from the police to prison custody following his arraignment before Justice H. Oshodi of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja.