Court stops PDP from suspending Wike, others For anti-party activities

The Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and State Executive Members of the PDP in Rivers State. The ruling was made following allegations of anti-party activities against them.

Justice Inyang Ekwo delivered the verdict, stating that the apprehensions of Wike and the other accused PDP members were justified. The judge emphasized that their suspension or expulsion would contravene their freedom of association rights.

The judge also remarked that the court holds the power to offer relief to individuals who have evidence of acts that could result in the violation of their rights. Furthermore, he emphasized that political parties must follow their own regulations when suspending members, and not do so arbitrarily.

The ruling stems from the opposition of Wike and four other PDP governors, known as the G5, to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the February 25 election.

