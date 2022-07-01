Cravings Foods, Keyla Tech spark joy with food delivery platform

A global technology company, Keyla Technologies has launched its on-demand delivery platform in Nigeria. The app connects users and restaurants, allowing them to order any food item with a simple tap on their smartphone and have it delivered to them fast.

Speaking at the launch, Anthony Ihiere Enakhifo, the co-founder of Cravings Foods spoke of the challenges Cravings Foods sought to fix in the market as well as their desire to satisfy the daily food needs of everyday Nigerians.

He stated: ‘‘Nigerians are stuck in the everyday hustle and barely have time for themselves, Cravings Foods is here to make sure they have one less thing to worry about as we will take care of their food needs from the comfort of their offices, homes and other areas.’’

Also speaking at the launch, the Managing Director, Olaniyi Owolabi, stated: ‘‘We’re not just here to make up the numbers, we have identified key areas in which we will stand out and we have the best hands on ground to ensure our customers are satisfied and we’re maintaining world class standards everyday everytime and staying true to our mantra which is to spark joy with Cravings Foods.’’

Cravings Foods is available on both the google and apple app stores for downloads and you can make an order instantly.