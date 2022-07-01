Cravings Foods, Keyla Tech spark joy with food delivery platform

A global technology company, Keyla Technologies has launched its on-demand delivery platform in Nigeria. The app connects users and restaurants, allowing them to order any food item with a simple tap on their smartphone and have it delivered to them fast.

Speaking at the launch, Anthony Ihiere Enakhifo, the co-founder of Cravings Foods spoke of the challenges Cravings Foods sought to fix in the market as well as their desire to satisfy the daily food needs of everyday Nigerians.

He stated: ‘‘Nigerians are stuck in the everyday hustle and barely have time for themselves, Cravings Foods is here to make sure they have one less thing to worry about as we will take care of their food needs from the comfort of their offices, homes and other areas.’’

Also speaking at the launch, the Managing Director, Olaniyi Owolabi, stated: ‘‘We’re not just here to make up the numbers, we have identified key areas in which we will stand out and we have the best hands on ground to ensure our customers are satisfied and we’re maintaining world class standards everyday everytime and staying true to our mantra which is to spark joy with Cravings Foods.’’

Cravings Foods is available on both the google and apple app stores for downloads and you can make an order instantly.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija July 1, 2022

When it comes to fashion, TECNO Camon 19 launch went all out | See pictures from the blue carpet

When Fashion meets tech, be sure to experience an evening of mind-blowing fun, entertainment and catching up with Nigeria’s biggest ...

YNaija June 22, 2022

7 key tips to becoming a better player in Apex Legends

Have you been feeling stuck on your level for quite some time and with no visible improvement in the last ...

YNaija June 22, 2022

Apex Legends tips & tricks – 5 new player tips you should know

Apex Legends has undoubtedly made a name for itself as one of the top online multiplayer games in the last ...

YNaija June 20, 2022

Photography Empowerment Initiative ‘ProjectX’ set to upskill the next-gen of photographers 

Soon-to-launch non-profit photography empowerment initiative, ProjectX is set to inspire and elevate the minds of the next generation of photographers ...

YNaija June 16, 2022

Emmanuel Oyeleke, Aham Ibeleme, and Yagazie Eguare celebrate a decade of photography with weeklong exhibition and photography workshops

Photography trio Emmanuel Oyeleke, Aham Ibeleme, and Yagazie Eguarehave teamed up to celebrate a decade of excellence, growth, transformation, relevance, ...

YNaija June 11, 2022

NOVA Merchant Bank to host chief audit executives of banks in Nigeria

NOVA Merchant Bank, a leading merchant bank in Nigeria, will be hosting the 52nd Quarterly General Meeting of the Association ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail