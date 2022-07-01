Court orders NIMC and others to release Ukpo’s Biodata to Ekweremadu

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and others to release the certified true copy (CTC) of David Ukpo’s biodata to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice.

Ekweremadu, alongside his wife, were arrested by the UK Metropolitan Police last Tuesday and arraigned at Oxbridge Magistrates Court in London for conspiracy to harvest the organs of minor David Ukpo Nwamini.

On June 27, Ekweremadu and wife had in an application dated and filed by Mr Awomolo (SAN), sued NIMC and four others.

Others mentioned in the suit are the Comptroller General (C-G), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS); Stanbic-IBTC Bank; United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc as 2nd to 5th respondents respectively.

Justice Inyang Ekwo on Friday, ruled that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the two commercial banks involved in the matter were to release Nwamini’s details in their possession to the couple.

Although the Met police said Nwamini was 15, the NIS has stated that it issued an international passport indicating his age as 21 after due process.

In order to clear his clients of the allegations, Awomolo approached the court in Abuja, seeking an order directing the NIS to produce the Certified True Copy of the details of David Ukpo Nwamini.

The SAN pleaded with the court that Nwamini’s National Identification Number (NIN), which was in the possession of the NIMC, be produced for the purpose of facilitating the criminal investigation and tendering the same to establish his client’s innocence.

He also asked that the Comptroller General of NIS be directed to provide his clients with the documents and application form which Nwamini presented to obtain his international passport, for the purpose of assisting the criminal investigation and tendering same before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in the UK.

The SAN had also asked the court for an order directing Stanbic IBTC Bank and UBA to provide the Certified True Copy of Nwamini’s mandate card and opening account package in their custody.