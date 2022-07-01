Burna Boy performs unreleased music off “Love Damini” with Ed Sheeran live at Wembley

Burna Boy in a performance with featured artist Ed Sheeran at Wembley stadium, announces the release of his new song “For my hand”, off his much anticipated album, “Love, Damini.”

Top Nigerian recording and performing artiste, Damini Ogulu, professionally called Burna Boy continues his rapid rise to the top of African music royalty as he adds another iconic venue to his repertoire, performing an unreleased record with renowned British singer, Edward Christopher Sheeran, better known as Ed Sheeran.

The African Giant who is set to grace international airwaves with his 6th studio album, “Love, Damini” performed with Ed Sheeran at the 90,000 capacity iconic Wembley Stadium on June 30.

This comes a day after Fireboy performed the chart topping “Peru” song with the legendary artiste, solidifying his spot as the youngest african act to perform at the venue.

Burna Boy also took to his social media platform to confirm that his collaboration with the British singer would be the 12th track off his upcoming album titled “Love, Damini” and fans have gone agog with excitement.

Burna boy performs his unreleased song “For my Hand” ft Ed sheeran at the Wembley Stadium. 90,000 people screamed when @burnaboy’s started singing😩. It’s fvcking #LOVEDAMINI Season. LFG🚀 pic.twitter.com/3a3axnH5rv — Khalipha_Damini🦍🇳🇬 (@CallMeKhalipha) June 30, 2022

A fan who was present at the venue proceeded to give his reaction of the the historic moment.

I still can’t believe it drove us mad how we couldn’t pinpoint the title of the song that was playing during soundcheck (For My Hand) LITTLE DID WE KNOW IT’S F-N NEW SONG!!!! MAD!! 😭😭 @edsheeran @burnaboy — cez 🦋+-=÷x (@kietchh) July 1, 2022

“For my hand” is set for release on July 8th, 2022.