5 exciting movies on Netflix that will keep you company this weekend

TGIF! Already outside? Take it easy. Anyway, we know how stressful it is passing through every day, this is why we carefully curated this list of movies on the streaming platform, Netflix, we know will help you as you stay relaxed for the weekend.

Just get snacks (not too much), fruit drinks, and enjoy the pleasure of the following movies through the weekend:

The Man From Toronto, a Netflix action-comedy starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart, will give you the laughs you need to take out the week’s stress. And since it is on Netflix, you will not go out of your way to watch it – because we will ask you not to do so much to watch The Man from Toronto.

Hart plays ‘Teddy’, someone from a place the movie calls Yorktown, USA, who just can’t get a break. He adores his wife, Lori (Jasmine Mathews). But, he’s a quitter, and always neglects pertinent details.

His no-contact boxing gym business falls through, his wife threatens to leave him, and he can’t even rent an Airbnb without being mistaken for a deadly international assassin by the FBI.

Cast:

Kevin Hart as Teddy

Woody Harrelson as Randy/The Man from Toronto

Kaley Cuoco as Anne

Jasmine Mathews as Lori

Lela Loren as Daniela Marin

Pierson Fodé as The Man from Miami

Jencarlos Canela as Agent Santoro

Ellen Barkin as The Handler

Martin Roach as Marty

Blasted is a Norwegian film about five guys at a weekend bachelor party – a sci-fi flick that gives the audience ray guns and aliens, running and shooting, and laughs.

The movie comes from director Martin Sofiedal, who worked on the 2019 action-comedy Legend of the Ghost Dagger as well as several short films including 2016’s The Wrong Guy and 2020’s Say hi, and screenwriter Emanuel Nordrum. Are Heidenstrøm produced the film for Miso Film.

Cast:

Alex Bøyum (Heimebane)

Fredrik Skogsrud (Taxi)

Mathias Luppichini (Jul i Blodfjell)

André Sørum (Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes)

Eirik Hallert (Hope)

Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa (Cargo)

Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Westworld)

It was impossible for RRR not to have become a global success because it is an Indian epic film. The three-hour, with so many special effects, is arguably the most expensive feature in Indian history.

RRR is not only a record-setting box-office smash within India but all around the world, garnering more excited chatter and coverage than I’ve seen for almost any 21st-century Indian flick.

It is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s.

Cast:

N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem

Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju

Alluri Sitarama Raju Ajay Devgn as Venkata Rama Raju, Rama Raju’s father

Alia Bhatt as Sita, Rama Raju’s cousin and fiancé Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita

Shriya Saran as Sarojini, Rama Raju’s mother

Samuthirakani as Venkateswarulu

Ray Stevenson as Governor Scott Buxton

Alison Doody as Catherine Buxton

Olivia Morris as Jennifer “Jenny”, Bheem’s love interest

Chatrapathi Sekhar as Jangu, Bheem’s companion

Makarand Deshpande as Peddanna, Bheem’s companion

Rajeev Kanakala as Venkat Avadhani, special advisor to the Nizam

Rahul Ramakrishna as Lachu

Edward Sonnenblick as Edward

Ahmareen Anjum as Loki, Malli’s mother

Twinkle Sharma as Malli

Chakri as Chinna, Rama Raju’s brother

S. S. Rajamouli as himself in the song ‘Etthara Jenda’ (special appearance)

Know Rowan Atkinson? What about Mr. Bean? Yeah, you do. Admit it.

Man vs. Bee is a British comedy streaming television series on Netflix created and written by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies, and directed by David Kerr.

Man Vs Bee showcases the best in Atkinson, confirming he can deliver as brilliantly as he did with Mr. Bean and is still at the top of his game.

A man finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion. Who will win, and what irreparable damage will be done in the process?

Cast:

Rowan Atkinson as Trevor Bingley

Jing Lusi as Nina Kolstad-Bergenbatten, the owner of the luxurious mansion that Trevor is house-sitting

Julian Rhind-Tutt as Christian Kolstad-Bergenbatten, Nina’s husband

Greg McHugh as The Gardener

India Fowler as Maddy Bingley, Trevor’s daughter

Claudie Blakley as Jess Bingley, Trevor’s ex-wife

Tom Basden as the Police Officer

You Don’t Know Me is a British four-part television series on Netflix. It is based on the 2017 crime novel of the same name by Imran Mahmood.

Accused of murder, ‘Hero’ shouldn’t stand a chance in court. He swears he’s innocent.

We’re introduced to suspect ‘Hero’ in court telling his version of events following the murder of gangster ‘Jamil’. But as the episodes unfold, viewers come to realise that ‘Hero’s account isn’t exactly 100% truthful, which begs the question; is he really capable of murder? The inconclusive ending has left many viewers with questions about what actually happened and whether there will be a second season.

Cast:

Samuel Adewunmi as Hero

Sophie Wilde as Kyra

Bukky Bakray as Bless

Roger Nsengiyumva as Jamil

Tuwaine Barrett as Curt

Yetunde Oduwole as Adebi

Nicholas Khan as Sam

Michael Balogun as Face

Duayne Boachie as Binks

Have a great weekend!