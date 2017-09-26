Customs boss meets Turkish envoy over illegal inflow of firearms

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) Tuesday, met with the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hakan Cakil.
Antecedent:
- The spate of the inflow of pump action rifles imported into the country from Turkey.
Highlights:
- The Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Joseph Attah, said in a statement that the meeting dwelt on how to fashion out ways of dealing with the recurring cases of arms importation from Turkey.
- The CG was said to have expressed concerns that four different arms seizures with a total of 2,671 Pump Action rifles were coming from one source –Turkey – suggesting complicity on the part of the Turkish government.
- The Turkish Ambassador restated his country’s support for Nigeria’s security and well-being , noting that Turkey would not support any dangerous shipment to Nigeria.
- The statement explained that the ambassador agreed to communicate to his home country the outcome of the investigations from Customs, as this would help expose the criminals behind the illegal arms shipment.
Reference:
- This year alone, the NCS had on four occasions, intercepted pump action rifles smuggled into the country totaling 2,671 pieces.
- The service had, in January, seized 661 pieces of pump action rifles, which were found in 49 boxes.
- In May, the operatives intercepted 440 pieces of assorted pump action rifles and on September 11, 2017, another 1,100 rifles were intercepted at the Tin Can Island.
1 Comment
