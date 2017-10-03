Dangote group explains its involvement in road rehabilitation

Dangote Group yesterday explained its involvement in roads rehabilitation. It also debunked the allegation that the company will benefit from a 10-year tax holiday – considering it was constructing the 35 kilometres Apapa to Oworonshoki highway end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Speaking to reporters, the Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development and Capital Projects, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin said, “It is very painful when some people accuse our company of benefitting 10 years’ tax rebate from the government. There is nothing like tax credit in all these. We volunteered to construct the Apapa to Oworonshoki long highway at a cost that will be about 15 to 25 per cent less than the lowest bid on the road…We hope to get back our money after three years by removing the sum from the tax we are supposed to pay.”

“The government came forward and said, ‘you guys are repairing the road. Good enough but this road is very important to all Nigerians…Is it possible to help us do proper road construction of 35 kilometers from Apapa to Oworonshoki? ‘We advised the government to go for a competitive bidding and also that we will take it up at a costs that will be lower than the lowest bid received by the government…Since the government may not be handy with cash, we proposed that we will recover our money in three years in installments against our future tax, so infact, the government will not pay anything to us, we will only offset our costs against our three years tax, so government will not pay us a dime for the road and it is not as if we are not paying tax.”