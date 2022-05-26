Liquorose, Mr Funny, Nancy Isime & others emerge as nominees for Trendupp Awards 2022 | Winners to walk away with $16k cash prize

Davido, Liquorose, Mr Funny (Sabinus), Nancy Isime, Daniel Regha, Jenni Frank, Tunde Ednut and others are part of the 96 nominees for the second edition of Trendupp Awards – Nigeria’s first-ever awards for influencers and content creators. The awards continue to recognize and celebrate the excellent use of social media by celebrating the brains behind the creative content.

Now in its second year with the theme ‘Force of Influence’, this edition seeks to applaud the ingenious endeavors of creatives; from content creators and influencers to brands and organisations who have in various ways contributed to the growth and expansion of the social media space in Nigeria. Set in a total of sixteen categories, nominations were received from the general public via the official website https://www.trenduppawards.com/ and for accuracy and transparency, winners will be selected by the Jury; a combination of respected industry leaders.

This year, nominees not only stand a chance to take home the coveted Trendupp Award but also get to receive a $1, 000 cash prize each courtesy of the awards headline sponsor Chipper Cash App.

Speaking on this year’s nominees, Trendupp Awards Judging council member Ayo Ishola, Creative Director, The Vidual Advocates said,

“Although most people don’t see it or acknowledge it, a lot of work, time, dedication, and resources go into being a content creator or influencer. People most often only see the finished product online. This is why I am proud of what Trendupp Awards stands for, a platform to celebrate and acknowledge these creative minds for all the work they do in positively impacting our online communities through creative content, disruptive movements and campaigns. I, alongside other members of the jury, will continue to do our best to make sure the best nominees stand a chance to win.”

The full list of nominees can be viewed on https://www.trenduppawards.com/.

Trendupp Awards 2022 is powered by The Audacious Chipper Cash App and refreshed by Pepsi.

Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp Africa, a platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa. Trendupp Africa is a subsidiary of DottsMediaHouse – The foremost digital marketing firm in Africa – known as the leading force in influencer marketing in Nigeria for the past 5 years.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija May 25, 2022

#WithChude: “I gave Kemi a hard time because I didn’t want to do that film” ILL BLISS shares on his role in ‘King of Boys’, years of childlessness and his career as a rapper

Nigerian rapper and businessman, ILL BLISS sat with Chude Jideonwo, host of #WithChude and founder of Joy, Inc. to discuss ...

YNaija May 24, 2022

Havenhill Synergy Limited, 4 others receive $2.3m grant to power 245 public healthcare facilities across Africa

Leading cleantech utility and energy access company, Havenhill Synergy Limited, ‘Havenhill’ has been awarded grant funding from Power Africa Off-grid ...

YNaija May 10, 2022

Conversations on Democracy: Lagos Talks to hold town hall meeting on May 12

Lagos Talks is leading the conversations on governance and democracy on May 12 with a Town Hall. The station of ...

YNaija May 9, 2022

Folabi Nuel partners Make Music Lagos to host songwriting camp

Nigerian Singer, songwriter, and worship minister, Afolabi Emmanuel (popularly known as Folabi Nuel) has announced the second edition of his ...

YNaija May 7, 2022

#AMVCA8: ‘Eight Days of Magic’ begins today

The eight-day line-up of events for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) begins today with ...

Editor April 27, 2022

The Force is Back! Trendupp Awards officially kicks off nominations for 2022

Trendupp Africa – Nigeria’s first-ever reward-based platform where creatives – has officially announced the second edition of their awards – ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail