Liquorose, Mr Funny, Nancy Isime & others emerge as nominees for Trendupp Awards 2022 | Winners to walk away with $16k cash prize

Davido, Liquorose, Mr Funny (Sabinus), Nancy Isime, Daniel Regha, Jenni Frank, Tunde Ednut and others are part of the 96 nominees for the second edition of Trendupp Awards – Nigeria’s first-ever awards for influencers and content creators. The awards continue to recognize and celebrate the excellent use of social media by celebrating the brains behind the creative content.

Now in its second year with the theme ‘Force of Influence’, this edition seeks to applaud the ingenious endeavors of creatives; from content creators and influencers to brands and organisations who have in various ways contributed to the growth and expansion of the social media space in Nigeria. Set in a total of sixteen categories, nominations were received from the general public via the official website https://www.trenduppawards.com/ and for accuracy and transparency, winners will be selected by the Jury; a combination of respected industry leaders.

This year, nominees not only stand a chance to take home the coveted Trendupp Award but also get to receive a $1, 000 cash prize each courtesy of the awards headline sponsor Chipper Cash App.

Speaking on this year’s nominees, Trendupp Awards Judging council member Ayo Ishola, Creative Director, The Vidual Advocates said,

“Although most people don’t see it or acknowledge it, a lot of work, time, dedication, and resources go into being a content creator or influencer. People most often only see the finished product online. This is why I am proud of what Trendupp Awards stands for, a platform to celebrate and acknowledge these creative minds for all the work they do in positively impacting our online communities through creative content, disruptive movements and campaigns. I, alongside other members of the jury, will continue to do our best to make sure the best nominees stand a chance to win.”

The full list of nominees can be viewed on https://www.trenduppawards.com/.

Trendupp Awards 2022 is powered by The Audacious Chipper Cash App and refreshed by Pepsi.

Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp Africa, a platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa. Trendupp Africa is a subsidiary of DottsMediaHouse – The foremost digital marketing firm in Africa – known as the leading force in influencer marketing in Nigeria for the past 5 years.