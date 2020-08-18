Davido sub, Top 5 Rules for Lagos Neighbourhoods | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Some of you are on this app shouting "don't do joint account" but u are the one nobody should join money with. Small spaghetti and turkey they advertise on your TL, you have used your last 2k to buy it. 🙄 — Erelu OO (@Mehrrunnisa) August 18, 2020

They know themselves

2.

Teachers Those Indians

In Class. On YouTube pic.twitter.com/Lh6Xfc4lP0 — CHeDa ✝️ (@GreatCheda) August 18, 2020

Mmm …I passed my WAEC because of those YouTube tutorials.

3.

Sey Landlord dey stay there too?

Outstanding Nepa bill?

Spectranet get sense for there?

Do I have to come out at 12am and join others to do vigilante?

Make sure Church or mosque no dey street. https://t.co/gI0sf8wPhB — Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) August 18, 2020

Especially that number 5. It’s too important.

4.

What a cute doggo

5.

Mad o

6.

Davido lives in Banana island… https://t.co/ys85mO5NKg — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@Uncle_clique) August 18, 2020

Gbam!

7.

Me: You’re 3 years old, Project Mbappe shall commence. Kick this My son: *misses* Me: Okay project Nadal, serve this. My son: *Misses* Me: Okay, project Lebron, score this My son: *Misses* Shit! Motherf**ker!!! Me: My son: Me: Okay. Project Samuel L. Jackson it is — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) August 18, 2020

If that one dinnor work, we’d start Project Drake

8.

Lagos is a really useless place… This MF put his hand through the window to steal icing sugar from the cake I was holding. I hate it here. pic.twitter.com/X1ETB24r3S — Kdrama with Rih (@rihanat_sona) August 18, 2020

Why do Nigerians misbehave likdis?

9.

"I married my best friend" well congratulations to you from us who will be marrying our mortal enemies — Otaku Princess (@naiiimah) August 17, 2020

Abi na. When they won’t let us hear word

10.

Hell yes and if I don’t get it immediately, I’m going to their office the next day to hold the shirt of the first child I see https://t.co/RXQJreuIdS — Kaffs (@Snack_ina_scarf) August 17, 2020

“Ma, what of the kids?” ABEEGG! Put the kids one side.