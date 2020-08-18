Anny Robert, Lex Ash, Tobbinator and more to showcase at ‘A Moment In History’

The event which would be open until the 26th of August, is focusing on the categories of art, beauty, and documentary, the photographers exhibiting include Anny Robert, Lex Ash, Nengi Nelson, Rachel Seidu, Tobbinator, and Sope Works.

Anny Roberts exhibiting Line and Color, a re-imagination of the black body as art. This body of work aims to show the diversity of the body in its form and skin.

Lex Ash is exhibiting a collection called Obscuris which identifies our warped vision, based on individual choices or projections made on us by others. He aims to help the buyer/viewer question their biases and how it affects how they react to people who may or may not share their experiences.

Nengi Nelson is exhibiting The Artist Named Kadara Enyeasi, which is from an umbrella project that explores the creative spaces of individual Lagos based artists.

Tobbinator, exhibiting Perspectives, a body of work that aims to change the outlook and narrative of how Nigeria and Africa as a whole are viewed by her people and the world.

Sope Adelaja presents, Once Upon a Lockdown is a photo documentary project showing the effect of a declared lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be a part of the digital exhibition, you can sign up for the event here – https://bit.ly/2POT8WJ