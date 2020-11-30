Denola Grey Vs James Brown, Arewa Twitter coming for Davido, Nigeria’s real problems | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

The other day it was @burnaboy being a bigot towards northerners, today it’s @davido



We’ll remind them both of their tweets any day , anytime they visit the north. pic.twitter.com/1Z2IIOE4Ag — Sarki. (@Waspapping_) November 30, 2020

Wahala for who go North o

2.

Lool sis the only person that can tension Denola is Denola https://t.co/hBnkXH7cA5 — FK. (@fkabudu) November 30, 2020

Not a whole princess of Nigeria… No!

3.

No nation deserves a combination of Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina and Lai Mohammed. Nigeria is passing through hard times. — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) November 30, 2020

Lol…

4.

Lai Mohammed said we have “no weapons” to fight Boko Haram and “without weapons, we will be at the mercy of terrorists”.



So in other words,

The federal govt of Nigeria has no weapons to fight terrorists but we do have weapons to shoot unarmed protesters.



Incase you didn’t know. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) November 30, 2020

It’s the analysis for us!

5.

With the way our "Elders" like Garba Shehu, Lai Mohammed, Buhari et al reason in this country, it makes "Old age" seem like a very scary thing.

Makes you wonder if you'll begin to reason like them when you get to their age. pic.twitter.com/C46h7a1kzd — Obianujunwa (@Obianujunwa56) November 30, 2020

Wahala for young people o

6.

"Boko Haram has been technically defeated" – Lai Mohammed. Lai and Lie are not mere coincidence o… — JabTalks (@JabTalks) November 30, 2020

Lol… who remembers?

7.

Would you throw me off a bridge for $1,000,000 ? 😔🤔 pic.twitter.com/oHWRUDBGPs — 𝙏𝙚𝙚𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠 ✨ (@ObajemuJnr) November 30, 2020

What is this question?

8.

Bro code 105: A bro must never hit a woman!! — UZOAMAKA 💓💓 (@jennygodswill) November 30, 2020

Especially in room 306…

9.

If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello. — Papii Rexx 💜 (@OfficialFifunmi) November 30, 2020

Where’s the lie?

10.

when you text someone and he calls instead of just texting back https://t.co/cZFLidkOzL — Head Boy 🙃 (@_heeady) November 30, 2020

It’s the audacity for us!