‘Dino Melaye caught on tape revealing how he fabricated lies in his alleged assasinated attempt’ (LISTEN)

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) has reportedly revealed how he intentionally fabricated false evidence against others in his alleged assassination case, using the police.

In an audiotape, published by Sahara Reporters, the Senator tells Muhammed Audu, the son of late former Governor of Kogi State Abubakar Audu how he used his connections with the police to frame someone referred to as “Edward” (believed to be Edward Onoja, the Chief of Staff to the current Kogi State Governor), in the alleged assassination attempt on him at his country home.

Melaye had reported an assassination attempt on his life at his home, in Ijumu on April 15, and on April 29, the police arrested six persons, including the chairman of Ijumu Local Government area, Taofik Isah, who were allegedly involved in the crime.

On the audiotape, Melaye, speaking mostly in Hausa, reveals to Muhammed that the assassination story was fabricated to rope in his opponent; stating also how he used police connections.