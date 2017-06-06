“El-Zakzaky’s death rumour, work of mischief makers” – Security source

The unrest over the health condition of the detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El- Zakzaky, has resulted in rumours over his alleged death, also creating tension especially among his followers.

PRNigeria reports that El-Zakzaky is alive, hale and hearty, that a source said the death rumour is the handiwork of mischief makers, who wanted to create tension and cause chaos.

The top intelligence officer said: “There is no truth in the rumors of his death. Those carrying the rumour have taken advantage of the period of Ramadan to curry unnecessary sympathy.”

El Zakzaky has been in the custody of DSS since his arrest by Nigerian soldiers on December 14, 2015.