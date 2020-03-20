Disobedience of Covenant University, Making cute children – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

1.

You saw me coming with Suya that I bought with my money and immediately you threw away your chewing gum…I don’t get you oh, Is there a problem ?? 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ — uncle kelechi † (@_igwilo) March 20, 2020

Kelechi, sharing is love. xx

2.

Trying to explain that micro skirts are bad, from the Reverend sister point of view Just talking in the nun sense — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) March 20, 2020

Not sure how this is funny. Face your marketing.

3.

Everytime you people see pictures of cute children you’re always on that “omggggg I want one”. Look at yourself, does it look like you can make one like that? 💀💀 — Ichie Bullion (@principe_viii) March 20, 2020

Yes. Next.

4.

Covenant university will preach obedience and force students to obey the most unrealistic laws, but openly disobey Federal & State Governments directive to shut down schools. The hypocrisy is smelling. — Jew’d. (@kayziewest) March 20, 2020

Children of disobedience

5.

someone tweeted that covenant university wants us to resume so they can do corona test and add it to our balance brought forward 😂😂😂💀💀 — culés❤️ (@thetalesofvic) March 20, 2020

6.